Stripling struck out three in five innings while allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. He did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 win against Boston.

Stripling allowed a solo homer to Trevor Story in the second and consecutive hits to begin the fifth leading to the other run. He was removed after five innings after having tossed 81 pitches rather than face the heart of Boston's lineup for the third time. It was another good start for the 32-year-old since returning to the rotation as he's compiled a 1.75 ERA and 17:4 K:BB in 25.2 innings over five starts in June.