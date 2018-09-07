Tellez went 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Indians.

Tellez built off his impressive debut by smacking three more doubles and scoring the first run of his career. In the process, he became the first player since the live-ball era began in 1920 to record an extra-base hit in his first three major league at-bats. With Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales still ahead of him on the depth chart, however, it remains unclear how much of an impact Tellez can make to close the season.