Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Three extra-base hits
Tellez went 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Indians.
Tellez built off his impressive debut by smacking three more doubles and scoring the first run of his career. In the process, he became the first player since the live-ball era began in 1920 to record an extra-base hit in his first three major league at-bats. With Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales still ahead of him on the depth chart, however, it remains unclear how much of an impact Tellez can make to close the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Earns September callup•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Angling for late-season callup•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Difficult 2017 campaign draws to a close•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Poor 2017 campaign continues at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Getting help with work on swing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...