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Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Shows disastrous control Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bieber (2-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing four runs on one hit and six walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Bieber failed to get out of the first inning, marking the shortest start of his career. The 31-year-old also allowed six walks, which is a new career high. On the season, the right-hander holds a 5.74 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 22:18 K:BB in 31.1 innings. With Bieber being a potential trade candidate before Monday's trade deadline, his career-worst start may diminish his overall value to potential trade suitors.

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