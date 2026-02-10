Bieber will have a delayed build-up during spring training and will begin the season on the injured list due to right forearm fatigue, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After making five appearances in the playoffs -- including Game 7 of the World Series versus the Dodgers -- Bieber reported to have pitched through forearm fatigue late in the year, and he's still not back up to full strength a few months later. The right-hander also made seven regular-season starts last season in his return from Tommy John surgery, and it's not a major surprise he's dealing with some fatigue after an extended playoff run. Manager John Schneider described Bieber as "feeling good," so he may not need too much time on the shelf to begin 2026.