Miles opened Sunday's game against the Angels, allowing two hits while striking out two batters across three scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

Sunday was the first major-league start of Miles' career as he served as the Blue Jays' opener in the series finale. He ended up tossing 28 strikes on 38 pitches (73.7 percent) and limited the Angels to just two baserunners, though Eric Lauer -- who served in the bulk-relief role -- ended up taking the loss after yielding six runs over the final five frames. Given Lauer's struggles this season and the myriad of injuries to the Blue Jays' rotation, it's possible that Miles could see some more spot starts moving forward.