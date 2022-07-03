Hatch (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The Rays swept the twin bill, and Hatch didn't really give his team a chance in the nightcap. He gave up runs in each of his first three innings, and Isaac Paredes and Francisco Mejia added on with homers in the fifth. Hatch was not the designated 27th man -- that was Casey Lawrence -- but it would not be a surprise to see Hatch sent down after this showing.