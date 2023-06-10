Richards will start Saturday's game against the Twins, though he isn't expected to throw more than three innings, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Richards will make the start which would have previously gone to Alek Manoah, who was demoted after struggling to a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts. Richards has starting experience, with 56 of his 200 MLB appearances coming in that role, but he's likely to wind up somewhere between an opener and a true starter in Saturday's contest given that he's exclusively pitched in relief this season, only once recording more than six outs. Bowden Francis and Mitch White are available to provide length behind him. Whether the Blue Jays elect to build Richards up to a starter's workload and keep him in the rotation going forward or move him back to the bullpen following Saturday's outing remains to be seen.