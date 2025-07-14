Rodriguez gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning of relief Sunday in a loss to the A's.

The right-hander continues to thrive in a high-leverage role. Over 17.2 innings since the beginning of June, Rodriguez has posted a 2.04 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB while collecting two wins, three holds and a save. While the Jays could well bolster their bullpen at the trade deadline, Rodriguez seems locked in as part of the late-inning bridge to closer Jeff Hoffman.