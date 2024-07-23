Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed Tuesday that Winans will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Wednesday versus the Reds, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Winans is taking the rotation spot vacated by the injured Max Fried (forearm). He was rocked for seven runs (six earned) over five innings in a spot start with Atlanta earlier this season. However, the right-hander boasts a 2.74 ERA and 75:22 K:BB across 82 frames in 2024 at Gwinnett. Winans might be needed for additional starts but will need to pitch well to keep getting the ball.