Atlanta designated Winans for assignment Friday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Amos Willingham, who was claimed off waivers. Winans, 29, has made eight starts at the big-league level since the beginning of the 2023 season, putting up a 7.20 ERA and 38:12 K:BB across 40 innings.
