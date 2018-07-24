Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Not ready for mound work
McCarthy hasn't progressed to mound work since being placed on the 10-day disabled list June 28 with right knee tendinitis, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
McCarthy has been rehabbing at his home in Arizona over the last couple of weeks, but it doesn't seem as though he has made much notable progress in his recovery to this point. The right-hander is scheduled to rejoin the Braves on Thursday, at which time he'll likely be re-evaluated and potentially gain clearance to take the next step forward in his throwing program. Based on his current place in the recovery process, McCarthy may not be an option for the Atlanta rotation until at least mid-August.
More News
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Won't return next week•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Heads to disabled list•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Strikes out five in win over Orioles•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Will start Sunday•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Likely bound for bullpen this week•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Strikes out four in no-decision Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...