McCarthy hasn't progressed to mound work since being placed on the 10-day disabled list June 28 with right knee tendinitis, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

McCarthy has been rehabbing at his home in Arizona over the last couple of weeks, but it doesn't seem as though he has made much notable progress in his recovery to this point. The right-hander is scheduled to rejoin the Braves on Thursday, at which time he'll likely be re-evaluated and potentially gain clearance to take the next step forward in his throwing program. Based on his current place in the recovery process, McCarthy may not be an option for the Atlanta rotation until at least mid-August.