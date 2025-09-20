Elder (8-10) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings in a 10-1 rout of the Tigers. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander continued a strong finish to the campaign, serving up just a solo shot to Spencer Torkelson en route to his 13th quality start of the season. Elder has given up two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six outings, posting a 2.63 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB through 37.2 innings over that stretch. He's scheduled to wrap up his 2025 with a home start next week against the Nationals.