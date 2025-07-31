Atlanta selected Carrasco's contract and will have him start Thursday against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Acquired from the Yankees earlier this week, Carrasco didn't end up reporting to Triple-A Gwinnett and will end up slotting into the opening in the Atlanta rotation that was created when Grant Holmes (elbow) landed on the injured list Sunday. Over eight appearances (six starts) in the big leagues with New York earlier this season, Carrasco posted a 5.91 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 32 innings, but the veteran right-hander had been pitching effectively lately at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Over his five outings this month, Carrasco submitted a 2.23 ERA and 0.93 WHIP while issuing just three walks over 32.1 innings.