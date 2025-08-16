Carrasco elected free agency Saturday.

Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Thursday, and after clearing waivers, the 38-year-old chose to hit the open market rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. After being acquired from the Yankees on July 28, Carrasco made three starts for Atlanta and posted a 9.88 ERA and 9:7 K:BB across 13.2 innings before losing his spot in the rotation and the 40-man roster.