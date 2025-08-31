Sale did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Sale needed just 78 pitches to log a quality start in his first outing in over two months, with a solo homer in the third inning being his only mistake. The veteran southpaw generated 15 swinging strikes and has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in 12 straight contests dating back to April 19. He'll take a 2.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 123:27 K:BB across 95.1 innings into a home matchup with the Mariners next weekend.