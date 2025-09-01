Baldwin went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Baldwin gave way to Sean Murphy behind the plate to start this game. In the end, Baldwin was part of Atlanta's build-up to tie the game in the eighth inning before he swatted the decisive homer in the top of the ninth. This was the rookie's 100th game, and he's up to 15 homers on the year while adding 62 RBI, 41 runs scored and a .280/.351/.462 slash line. He was right in line with those marks in August, batting .284 (23-for-81) with 21 RBI over 23 games for the month.