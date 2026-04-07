Braves' Drake Baldwin: Remains red hot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Angels.
Baldwin gave Atlanta a quick lead with a solo homer in the first inning. He added a single to finish as the only Atlanta player with multiple hits in the loss. Baldwin has followed up his Rookie of the Year 2025 campaign with a blistering start to 2026, slashing .318/.388/.682 through 49 plate appearances. His five long balls and 13 RBI are each tied for the top mark in MLB.
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