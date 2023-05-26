Dodd pitched five innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three batters.

Dodd was recalled from Triple-A prior to the game and gave Atlanta five innings, but he wasn't sharp. The rookie surrendered three runs in the second inning and another in the fifth, and he served up two homers among the seven hits he allowed. Dodd also continued to post subpar strikeout numbers -- with his three punchouts Thursday, he's struck out just 10 batters over 20.1 innings as a big-leaguer. On the plus side, the southpaw at least managed to keep Atlanta in the game, which may be enough to earn him another turn in the rotation, though it's also possible that Michael Soroka is called up to make his first major-league start since 2020.