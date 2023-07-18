Atlanta selected Wall's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

A supplemental first-round pick (35th overall) by the Rockies in the 2014 MLB Draft, Wall has finally reached the majors at age 27. He joined Atlanta on a minor-league contract over the winter and had slashed .258/.360/.399 with six homers and 45 stolen bases through 78 games this season at the Triple-A level. Wall figures to primary serve as a pinch-runner and late-game defensive replacement for the NL East leaders. He can cover all three outfield spots.