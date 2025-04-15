Holmes (1-1) yielded three runs on two hits and two walks over 7.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Blue Jays.

Holmes was perfect through four innings and did not allow a hit until Myles Straw's solo homer in the sixth. Toronto then plated two more runs in the eighth. Holmes threw 63 of 94 pitches for strikes in the longest start of his MLB career. Through four outings this season, he owns a 3.78 ERA with a 15:10 K:BB. Holmes is currently in line for a home matchup with the Twins this weekend.