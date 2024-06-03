Waldrep gave up three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, striking out a career-high 11.

In his first start since getting bumped up from Double-A Mississippi, Waldrep was dominant, firing 64 of 89 pitches for strikes against a Norfolk lineup that included top O's prospects like Heston Kjerstad and Connor Norby. Kjerstad did tag the right-hander for a two-run homer in the first inning, but Waldrep got locked in after that. Between Double-A and Triple-A, he sports a 3.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB through 55.1 innings this season. Given the issues Atlanta has had filling out the back of its big-league rotation, Waldrep could earn one more promotion before the end of the year if he continues to post strong numbers for Gwinnett.