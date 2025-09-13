Waldrep (4-1) took the loss Friday as Atlanta got routed 11-3 by the Astros, coughing up eight runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The 23-year-old right-hander finally got saddled with his first loss of the season in his eighth appearances (seventh start), and Waldrep gave up more runs Friday than he had in the prior seven trips to the mound combined as his ERA soared from 1.33 to 2.78 as a result of the disastrous performance. After throwing 103.1 innings across all levels in 2024 and 137 frames between Triple-A and majors this season, Waldrep may be running out of gas -- he hasn't been able to complete six innings in any of his last four starts. He's scheduled to make his next outing on the road next week against the Nationals.