Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he was still removed from Friday's matchup after allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while failing to strike out a batter in one-third of an inning. The right-hander will presumably be evaluated for a concussion, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.