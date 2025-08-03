Atlanta returned Ornelas to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Ornelas was added to the big-league roster Saturday for Atlanta's matchup with the Reds in the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tenn., which was ultimately suspended in the first inning after a couple rain delays. With Atlanta needing an extra arm for the continuation of the game Sunday, right-hander Hurston Waldrep was called up from Triple-A to replace Ornelas as the team's 27th man.