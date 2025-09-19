Atlanta designated Ornelas for assignment Friday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Jhancarlos Lara. It's the second time Ornelas has been designated for assignment this season, as the Rangers booted him off their 40-man roster in May before trading him to Atlanta. He's spent most of the 2025 campaign at the Triple-A level, where he's slashed only .196/.295/.303 in 115 contests.