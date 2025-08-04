Atlanta recalled Ornelas from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Just one day after being swapped off the active roster so that right-hander Hurston Waldrep could pitch the bulk of the innings in relief during Sunday's MLB Speedway Classic with the Reds, Ornelas will rejoin Atlanta to replace outfielder Jarred Kelenic, who was optioned to Triple-A. Ornelas is capable of playing all three infield spots and can handle spot duty in the outfield, but Atlanta is unlikely to open up an everyday role for the 25-year-old, who has slashed .202/.320/.300 with six home runs and six steals in 79 games at the Triple-A level this season.