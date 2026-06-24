Braves' JR Ritchie: Middling performance Tuesday

Ritchie allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus San Diego on Tuesday.

Ritchie wasn't particularly good in this performance, though the seven strikeouts matched his season high. He was at least able to keep the ball down better after giving up three home runs in his last start against the Giants. Ritchie has a 4.87 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 37:25 K:BB through 40.2 innings over eight games (seven starts). Despite the underwhelming numbers, Atlanta needs him in the rotation while the team waits for Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver to return from their respective elbow injuries. Ritchie is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus St. Louis and could continue to start through July as long as he shows some promise.