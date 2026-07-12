Braves' JR Ritchie: Pitching in bulk relief Sunday

Ritchie is slated to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Danny Young during Sunday's game in St. Louis, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Young is unlikely to work more than an inning or two before giving way to Ritchie, who has re-entered the Atlanta rotation following Hurston Waldrep's recent demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett. Ritchie's workload is still expected to be monitored carefully Sunday, as the young righty will be taking the hill on just two days' rest after covering 1.1 innings in a 35-pitch appearance out of the bullpen in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Pirates.