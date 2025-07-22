Ritchie struck out six while giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Making his first Triple-A start since getting promoted last week, Ritchie looked a little nervous as he served up solo shots in the first and second innings, but the right-hander settled into a groove after that. It's the first time since May 23 he's completed six innings in a start, but he hadn't been tagged for multiple homers in an outing since April 16. Ritchie has a combined 2.50 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB in 86.1 innings across three levels this season in what has been a very successful first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023. The 22-year-old isn't yet on the 40-man roster, but Ritchie is one step away from making his big-league debut for an Atlanta squad that is currently missing Chris Sale (ribs), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) and Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) from its rotation.