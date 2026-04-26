Ritchie will draw another start on the mound Wednesday against the Tigers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Ritchie was exceptional in his major-league debut Thursday against the Nationals, tossing seven innings of two-run ball while striking out seven batters. He will now stick around with the major-league rotation for the time being as Atlanta has decided to shift Reynaldo Lopez to bullpen in order to allow him to fix some mechanical issues. With Spencer Strider (oblique) on the cusp a return from the 15-day injured list, Ritchie will be looking to produce another impressive outing against Detroit in an attempt to remain with the big-league club moving forward.