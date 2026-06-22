Braves' JR Ritchie: Receiving another start

Ritchie is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Padres at Petco Park, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Ritchie will receive another turn through the rotation, despite a lackluster showing in his return to a starting role his last time out Wednesday, when he took a loss against the Giants after yielding five earned runs on five hits and three walks across five innings. Though the rookie right-hander has turned in underwhelming ratios (4.54 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 30:21 K:BB) over his first 35.2 innings in the big leagues, he'll have a pathway to making multiple starts while none of Spencer Strider (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) are particularly close to returning from the 60-day injured list.