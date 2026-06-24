Braves' JR Ritchie: Sent back to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Ritchie's second stint in the big leagues lasted two weeks, with the young righty posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 15 innings across two starts and one relief appearance. Due to off days Thursday and Monday, Atlanta should be able to get by with four starters in the short term before filling Ritchie's vacated spot in the rotation late next week. Hurston Waldrep has given up just one run in 7.2 innings over two starts for Gwinnett since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list earlier this month and could represent a logical choice to replace Ritchie in the big-league rotation.