Braves' JR Ritchie: Struggles in loss

Ritchie (1-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday in the 7-5 defeat to the Giants after he allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four in five innings.

Ritchie was tagged for five runs early as he gave up three home runs in the first two innings Wednesday. This was Ritchie's first start since being recalled from the minors last week. The 22-year-old was also a bit wild in the game, pitch strikes on only 54 of his 90 pitches and giving up three free passes. The right-hander is scheduled to make his next start in San Diego next week.