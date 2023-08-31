Pillar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Pillar ended a few droughts with his effort Wednesday. He hadn't homered since May 30, a span of 32 games, while his last steal came June 30. The outfielder has done little to earn more playing time -- he's hitting a meager .189 (7-for-37) in August. Overall, he's at a .230/.256/.421 slash line with seven homers, four steals, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and eight doubles through 160 plate appearances as a short-side platoon option.