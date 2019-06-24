Braves' Kolby Allard: Solid first half at Gwinnett
Allard tossed his fourth straight quality start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, giving up one run on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.
The 21-year-old lefty hasn't been dominant this year, but Allard now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 68:29 K:BB through 84 innings. He's been passed up on the Atlanta depth chart by a number of other prospects since being drafted in the first round in 2015, but after making his big-league debut in 2018, he could still factor into the team's plans after the All-Star break if injuries hit the rotation.
