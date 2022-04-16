Wright gave up two runs on five hits while fanning nine across five innings Friday against the Padres. He also hit a batter and escaped with a no-decision.

Wright couldn't repeat his dominant debut against the Reds when he tossed a scoreless outing, but this time he ended just three out shy of posting what would've been a second straight quality start. It's still early in the season but his strikeout numbers are eye-popping, with 15 strikeouts and just one walk through his first 11 innings. Wright is expected to make his next start against the Marlins at home next week.