Wright (7-3) yielded three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Pirates.

Wright allowed just one run through four innings before serving up a two-run homer to Bryan Reynolds in the fifth. He's picked up a win in three straight outings while posting four consecutive quality starts; the 26-year-old is sporting a 2.70 ERA during that stretch. On the year, Wright owns a strong 80:25 K:BB with a 2.57 ERA through 73.2 frames. He's lined up to face the Cubs in Chicago next week.