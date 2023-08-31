Wright (shoulder) tossed 1.2 innings and struck out one while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks in his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

After allowing just one baserunner and recording four strikeouts over three innings in his first rehab outing Aug. 24 with High-A Rome, Wright took a step back in terms of performance while shifting his assignment to Atlanta's top minor-league affiliate. He spotted just 15 of his 31 offerings for strikes, throwing one wild pitch in addition to issuing the two free passes. The right-hander has been on the shelf since early May with a shoulder strain and will probably need at least two more rehab outings to get stretched back out before he's a viable option to rejoin the Atlanta rotation.