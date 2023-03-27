Wright was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation by Atlanta on Monday.

It was reported Sunday that this move was coming and now it's official. Wright was given a cortisone injection back in January to combat soreness in his right shoulder and simply ran out of time in getting ramped up for the season. The expectation is that he will miss two turns before rejoining Atlanta's rotation, assuming all goes well on his rehab assignment. Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd will both be in the rotation while Wright is out.