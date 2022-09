Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Ozuna went 2-for-7 with a home run, a double, a walk and two RBI while starting against right-handed pitchers the past two days, but he'll cede designated-hitter duties to Robbie Grossman in the series finale. Atlanta will likely take a committee approach to the DH spot over the final week of the regular season, making it difficult to depend on Ozuna seeing consistent at-bats.