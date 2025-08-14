Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in an 11-6 win against the Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets raced out to an early 6-0 lead, but Atlanta came back with a nine-run fourth frame that included Ozuna's RBI single. The veteran slugger tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth with a home run to left field. Ozuna took a hit to his playing time just after the All-Star break, but he's responded loudly by batting .302 with seven homers, 17 RBI and 12 runs over 14 games since July 28. As a result, he's back to being a lineup regular, staring seven of Atlanta's past eight contests.