Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's rout of the A's.

His sixth-inning blast to right-center field off Mitch Spence was the fifth of five Atlanta long balls against the right-hander in a 9-2 win. Ozuna snapped a 21-game homer drought in the process, a stretch in which the 34-year-old slugger slashed just .182/.281/.234 with six RBI. Ozuna has had a rough first half of the season, and there are signs he could be nearing the end of the road on his career -- his 73.6 mph bat speed is down significantly from the 75.0 mph he recorded in 2023, and his 112.1 mph max exit velocity would be a career low -- but he still boasts an 83rd percentile hard-hit rate and 76th percentile AEV, so there's still some juice left in his bat. A second-half rebound can't be ruled out.