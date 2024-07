Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

Ozuna has homered in back-to-back games, and Saturday saw him produce his first multi-hit effort since June 23. The designated hitter has lost some consistency at the plate after hitting well early in June, but he's still a major power threat. Ozuna is slashing .298/.379/.571 with 23 homers, 72 RBI, 51 runs scored and 19 doubles across 87 contests this season.