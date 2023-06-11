Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 victory versus the Nationals.

Ozuna and Ronald Acuna each hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give Atlanta an early boost. The long ball was Ozuna's second in three games following a nine-game stretch without going deep. The veteran slugger has survived a miserable start to the season to emerge as a viable fantasy asset with 13 homers and 29 RBI over 49 games. His batting average is up to .236, which is far from spectacular but tolerable compared to the .073 mark he held 17 games into the campaign.