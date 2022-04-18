Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Padres on Sunday.
Ozuna took Yu Darvish 408-feet deep in the seventh inning for Atlanta's lone run. After missing the majority of last season, Ozuna has opened 2022 forcefully with four home runs and a .985 OPS through 11 games.
More News
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Launches third homer•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Clubs two homers Tuesday•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Bangs out three hits Saturday•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Eligible to return•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Leave extended through postseason•