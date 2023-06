Ozuna (wrist) is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Ozuna will take a seat for Wednesday's matinee and miss a second consecutive contest as he nurses the bruised wrist he sustained in Monday's series opener with Detroit. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Game 2 on Wednesday, but Eddie Rosario will slot in at designated hitter while Kevin Pillar enters the lineup in left field and bats eighth in the day game.