Atlanta exercised Ozuna's $16 million club option for 2025, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The transaction was a given after Ozuna batted .302/.378/.546 with 39 home runs and 104 RBI in 2024. He is a full-time designated hitter at this point in his career, having not played a single inning in the outfield this season, but Ozuna should be a middle-of-the-order force again in 2025 in what will be his age-34 season.