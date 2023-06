Ozuna was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers after getting hit by a pitch, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ozuna initially remained in the game after taking a pitch to the hand/wrist, but Travis d'Arnaud later pinch-hit for him. Atlanta has yet to offer any details regarding Ozuna's injury, but he did seem to be in quite a bit of pain immediately after getting hit. He should be considered day-to-day until more is known.