Manager Brian Snitker confirmed after Sunday's 8-5 victory over the Diamondbacks that Ozuna was removed in the sixth inning of the contest due to a lack of hustle, John Marshall of the Associated Press reports. "I guarantee he feels worse than I do for having to take him out," Snitker said.

After reaching base on a walk in the top of the second inning, Ozuna returned to the plate in the fourth inning and belted a Zac Gallen pitch to deep center for what appeared to be a potential home run. However, the ball instead hit an overhang on the outfield wall just below the line for a home run, and Ozuna had to settle for a 415-foot single after he didn't run at full speed out of the batter's box. Based on Snitkner's comments, Ozuna seems to have been contrite about the lack of hustle, so the 32-year-old likely won't be in line for a prolonged benching.