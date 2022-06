Ozuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The 31-year-old's move to the bench allows both of Atlanta's two backstops -- Travis d'Arnaud and William Contreras -- to stick in the lineup, as Contreras will handle designated-hitter duties in Ozuna's stead. Ozuna went 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in the first two games of the series in Chicago.